African leaders vow to sustain partnership with Saudi Arabia

African leaders have vowed to sustain their partnership with Saudi Arabia. Riyadh hosted the Saudi-Africa Summit in an attempt to cement diplomatic, economic and political ties with the African continent. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman officially opened the gathering.

Over 45 African leaders are in attendance of the Summit. Boosting economic ties remains one of the priorities for Saudi Arabia and Africa.

One of the main issues at the Summit has been the the current situation in Gaza.

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile represented South Africa at the Summit in Riyadh.

Mashatilesays that they are concerned about the grave situation and the destruction of key infrastructure in Gaza.

Saudi-Africa Summit | “We need to put pressure on Israel to stop the killings”: Paul Mashatile:

It was also a busy time for bilateral engagements as International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor met with her Syrian counterpart.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is re-positioning itself in the Middle East as an economic giant, after all it’s the member of G20 and it recently joined BRICS as Riyadh seeks to be one of the formidable economies by 2030.