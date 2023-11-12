Mashatile explains govt’s decision to recall diplomats in Israel

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa’s decision to recall its diplomats in Israel is aimed at putting pressure on Israel to stop its air strikes in Gaza.

This as the war between Israel and militant group Hamas rages on.

The South African government has summoned Israeli ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky for what it calls unfortunate conduct in relation to his stance on the war.

Mashatile spoke to SABC News in Saudi Arabia where he is attending a summit on the war.

“We have noticed that when we did that, there was still escalation. We keep checking at the summit. We did call on all other leaders to do the same. We want the African leaders to take the step we have taken,” adds Mashatile.

VIDEO | Paul Mashatile speaks to SABC News at the Saudi-Africa Summit: