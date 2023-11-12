ANC, EFF slam call centre project valued at R38 million

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the North West has lambasted the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality in Vryburg for initiating a call centre project valued at R38-million.

There are allegations that the tender for the project was irregularly awarded and is a duplication as there’s already an old call centre which is not operational.

EFF provincial deputy secretary Justice Dabampe says, “As the EFF, we are saying there’s no value for money in terms of the R38 million that was spent for the call centre. We went through it to do our oversight you can see the systems are down.”

“It means this thing of saying the call centre will work when there are emergencies is a fallacy, it doesn’t exist.”

The African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the municipality Gaolatlhe Kgabo says he raised the alarm about the project last year.

“According to the supply chain management policy, you can’t participate in any process that you’re conflicted in. But in this situation, towards the appointment of the contractor, you’d realize that the chairperson of the evaluation committee and the chair of the adjudication committee are related in terms of bloodline. That’s what has led to their cousins being appointed the R38 million contract,” adds Kgabo.