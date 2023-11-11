Proteas set for ICC semi-finals showdown against 5-time Champions

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South Africa’s cricket team will have their work cut out for them when they take on five times champions, Australia, in the semi-finals of the ICC’s Cricket World Cup in India next week.

Australia won their final league match of the tournament, crushing Bangladesh by 8 wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Bangladesh posted 306 for the loss of 8 wickets in their 50 overs after being invited to bat.

The Aussies coasted to the target, with 32 deliveries to spare thanks to a massive unbeaten 177 runs from Mitchell Marsh.

It’s Australia’s highest run chase in a World Cup and their seventh consecutive win in the tournament.