DA’s Tertuis Simmers secures Western Cape leadership

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s interim provincial leader, Tertuis Simmers, has been elected as the party’s Western Cape leader at its elective congress in Cape Town.

He was challenged by former provincial leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela. Over a thousand delegates gathered at Century City in Cape Town for the congress.

The party earlier said the outcome of its Western Cape Congress would be of critical significance ahead of next year’s general elections.

New devolution

Speaking at the DA Western Cape elective congress, DA leader, John Steenhuisen has committed to the people of Western Cape to introduce a new devolution act to transfer the control of policing, trains and electricity to the Western Cape once they win the national election next year.

“I came here today, to make a commitment to the people of the Western Cape. If you help the DA win not only provincially but also nationally next year, our very first order of business will be the following; on day one of a new national government, the DA will introduce a new devolution act that will immediately transfer control of the policing, trains and electricity to the Western Cape. To the residents of the Western Cape, I say to you now the future is in your hands.”

