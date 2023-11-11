Western Cape DA members urged to focus on 2024 elections

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal leader John Steenhuisen has called on delegates at the party’s Western Cape elective congress to focus on the 2024 national and provincial elections.

The position of the provincial leader is a two-way race between the incumbent, Tertuis Simmers and former leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Geordin Hill-Lewis is set to be the deputy leader.

Jaco Londt is expected to be re-elected uncontested as the DA provincial chairperson.

Steenhuisen says after the announcement of the election results of the congress, party members should turn their attention to campaigning for next year’s polls.

“We’ve got a lot to show and we’ve got a lot more to do, and we got also a lot to lose, and that’s what is at stake here in the next election. So let’s start with what we have to show, after nearly 15 years of uninterrupted DA government there is no doubt, no doubt at all that the Western Cape, by enormous margins, is the best-run province in South Africa.”

VIDEO| DA leader John Steenhuisen addresses delegates at the Western Cape congress: