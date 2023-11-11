Justice Dept recommends amending whistleblowing legislation

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Justice Department has recommended amending the Protected Disclosures Act and Witness Protection Act.

The fight against corruption is gaining momentum, with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo maintaining that whistleblowers should be paid a percentage of funds recovered from cases of state capture.

Professor Christopher Stone from Oxford University’s School of Government says that although there is no formula for compensating whistleblowers, it is important to reward them.

“There are huge dangers in overcompensating. Any system where you start paying a lot of money to people can be abused. So you have to be careful with this whistleblower, but it’s also clearly important for people who run the risks that they’re facing when they do speak up. So it’s a balance.”

VIDEO | SA reforming whistleblowing legislative regime: