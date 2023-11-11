Sassa local office in Chatsworth shut down until further notice

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) local office in Chatsworth, in the south of Durban, has been declared unsafe for occupation and will be closed until further notice.

The KwaZulu-Natal Sassa spokesperson, Sandy Godlwana, has urged grant recipients to go to their offices in Umlazi, Wentworth, Pinetown, and Durban to access services.

“We are sad to inform clients, those who use the Chatsworth office. It has been declared unsafe for occupation. This is a service centre that is owned by the national Department of Public Works.”

“The Sassa Office has been declared unsafe for occupation. The Department of Labour with immediate effect, has issued three notices. The notices prohibit any person from occupying the premises until such time as the structure and integrity of the building have been certified safe,” adds Godlwana.

PODCAST | Sandy Godlwana’s full interview on Lotus FM’s Newsbreak programme: