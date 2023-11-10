Ministers update on progress to combat illegal mining, related crimes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

More than 4 000 people have been arrested for illegal mining since May. Of the 4 000, more than 2 700 are foreign nationals. This is according to the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise.

The Minister addresses members of the media where she and her counterparts provided an update on progress in the fight against illegal mining and related crimes.

Army deployed to fight illegal mining

The task team appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with illegal mining in the county says they will leave no stone unturned. Modise says they will have a zero-tolerance approach to those who undermine the laws of this country.

“We shall take no prisoners when our laws are being violated. We will not become diplomatic when our economy is being attacked. Through these acts. And it must be clearly stated that anyone who comes into conflict with the laws of the Republic of South Africa shall and must be dealt with harshly within the provisions of the law.”

A few months ago, a City of Joburg-led operation was met with gunfire of high calibre weapons at Durban Deep, Johannesburg while they were clamping down on Zama Zamas.

About 300 soldiers have been allocated to help the police. Modise says they will fight fire with fire.

“We do know that some of these criminals were soldiers. And they are armed with serious weapons. We are ready.”

The Zama Zama Industry is worth millions and the police have been battling to clamp down on the illegal activities.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the deployment of soldiers. “If they keep coming, we will keep coming. They are heavily armed. We are also dealing with neighbouring countries to find long-lasting solutions.”

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Nyshavheni says they are also looking at deporting those who will be found breaking the law.

“Home Affairs has procured 10 busses that will be used to deport those from our neighbouring countries. However, there are still challenges here and there as you would remember that Minister Motsoaledi was taken to court. However, we are working on amending some of the sections of the Home Affairs Act.”

There are over 6 000 abandoned mines in South Africa and some of those, have become heaven for illegal mining activities.

Government’s focus on illegal mining in SA