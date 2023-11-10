Mdwaba digs in on Mbalula bribery allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Thuja Capital’s CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba is sticking to his claims that African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula tried to solicit a bribe from him.

Mdwaba has accused Mbalula, along with Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande, of approaching Mbalula through intermediaries to solicit a R500m bribe for the now-failed R5bn UIF deal his company would have received for a UIF jobs project.

Mdwaba says he is not bothered by the action taken by Mbalula against him.

“He laid a charge of criminal injuria and then I received a letter to retract and apologise or something like that. I am not too bothered by that. I think people must do what they have to do. Of course, I am going to go back and tell them well, there’s no apology from me so I think their lawyers may as well start now if they want to, because they are waiting for me to respond and I will respond. I’ll do the honorable thing, I’ll do the right thing and respond to them out of respect but I certainly have no regrets about what I did.”

