Hundreds in SA march in solidarity with people of Palestine

Hundreds of members of the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance, including the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have joined hands, in a march in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

They are calling for an end to the killing of children in the Gaza Strip.

SACP provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha is calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be dragged before the International Criminal Court (ICC) and held accountable for the deaths of women and children killed in the war.

“We are here for a protest march to demand an end to Israel’s attacks on the people of Palestine. The reason we are here is because the Palestinian solidarity is a worldwide solidarity.

“It’s on the basis of the contribution of the Palestinians themselves to South Africa’s freedom at the time we were under apartheid,” explains Sambatha.

‘Put pressure on Israel’

Kimberley residents, who joined the march in support of Palestine, have called on politicians to put pressure on the government of Israel to stop killing innocent civilians.

They also urged South Africans to boycott products from Israel that are found on our shelves. Those who braved the hot sun to show their support handed over a memorandum to the office of Premier Zamani Saul.

Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas are fighting a war that has claimed thousands of lives and caused a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More than 10 000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military offensive about a month ago.

Below are a few of the reactions from the march participants:

One protester says, “All this genocide action must come to an end and the people of the world must unite and in solidarity with Palestinians to ensure that Palestine is free.”

“We want all of you to please come together and stand with Palestine. Palestine needs us at this time even if we can’t do that at least we can boycott all their products, whatever they are selling,” laments another one.

“They are inhumanising them and they are turning a blind eye to the genocide in Palestine and we need to speak up for them. We need to be their voice wherever we are in the world.”