Court postpones bail hearing of Phala-Phala farm burglary suspects

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Bela-Bela Magistrates Court in Limpopo has postponed to next Friday the bail application of three accused in the February 2020 burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala-Phala farm.

Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph and her brother David Joseph face three charges, including conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

They are believed to be behind the theft of more than US$500 000 from the President’s farm in Bela Bela.

Joining his co-accused for the first time in the dock, Joseph handed himself over to the investigation officer on Thursday.

The court heard that he and his co-accused, Floriana Joseph are siblings.

The siblings applied to be released on bail.

In sworn statements read into the record, both said they were born and raised on a farm near Bela-Bela. They stated that they have no relatives outside South Africa, adding that they have never left the country.

The pair also stated that they had handed their passports to police. They believe the state has a weak case against them.

Defence lawyer Mike Mokgobu says “I further submit that I will be acquitted at the end of the trial as I believe the State does not have a strong case against me.”

The State did not oppose bail, reading an affidavit by the case’s investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Ludi Schnelle into record.

State Prosecutor Nkhetheni Munyai says, “The applicant co-operated with the investigation and we have been able to verify the address that he gave us, thus we are not opposing bail.”

The case has been postponed to next week for judgment on the bail application.

Magistrate Predeshni Poonan says, “The matter is postponed to the 17th of November and I will extend my order that arrangements for the applicant’s child to be brought to the police station for breastfeeding.”

The other accused on the matter, Imanuwela David’s lawyer was not present in court.

David faces an additional charge of money laundering.