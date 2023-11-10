Freedom Under Law to challenge against JSC’s SCA appointments

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Freedom Under Law (FUL) will launch a legal challenge against the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s decision regarding appointments to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). This comes after the October leg of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed ten candidates for four vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The body, however, only recommended Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Judge Anna Kgoele, who have since been appointed by the President and left the remaining two vacancies unfilled.

The JSC has provided written reasons behind this decision, however, FUL says that the reasons provided are “inadequate, and do not address the significant public concerns which were raised about the appointments in the immediate aftermath of the interviews”.

As a result, the organisation Freedom Under Law has resolved to take the JSC’s decision in relation to the appointments to the Supreme Court of Appeal on review and is instructing its legal representatives accordingly.

JSC decision on judges to be challenged: Canny Maphanga:





JSC statement after the interviews :

