State has no objection to bail of Phala Phala case accused

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The bail application of two people accused of being behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo is underway in the Bela-Bela Magistrates Court.

Namibian nationals Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph are making their second court appearance.

However, the third person, David Joseph, makes his first appearance. He is Froliana Joseph’s brother.

There is a large media contingency in court. The court has heard that David Joseph handed himself to the police on Thursday.

In an affidavit, Froliana says she is breastfeeding a minor child. Her brother David also says that although he has Namibian roots, he was born in Bela Bela.

The siblings have handed their passports to the authorities. The affidavit of their co-accused, Imanuwela David, has not yet been read in court.

The accused siblings have told the court that they will not evade court appearances. Froliana was a domestic worker at the farm when the crime was committed.

Her brother, David has also said that he has cooperated with the police when handing himself over. The accused have applied for bail through their written affidavits.

Proceedings in court:



The state has indicated that it would not be opposing bail against Froliana Joseph, who has a newborn baby who solely depends on breastfeeding.

The three face charges of housebreaking, theft, and money laundering. They allegedly stole five-hundred-and-80 US dollars from President Ramaphosa’s farm.

The bail hearing is underway.

-Report by Bonnie Makgopa