Israel agrees to humanitarian pauses of four-hour daily in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The White House says Israel has agreed to four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in fighting in northern Gaza.

This would be the first predictable humanitarian respite for the millions who have been besieged by Israel in the enclave since the Hamas attack on October 7.

White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby says the four-hour pauses will allow people to flee along two humanitarian corridors, which he called a “significant first step”.

The United Nations and other countries continue to insist on a blanket humanitarian ceasefire given the overwhelming needs on the ground with thousands dead and missing, with corpses thought to be buried under the mounds of rubble caused by Israeli bombardments.

Kirby says the US was informed by Israel that there would be no military operations in the northern areas of Gaza over the duration of the pauses and that this process was starting today.

The pauses would be announced three hours in advance.