AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli laid to rest

AmaZulu Football Club striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, who died in a Pietermaritzburg hospital after a short battle with cancer at the weekend, has been laid to rest. He was 32 years old.

Ntuli’s funeral service is taking place at the African Congregational Church in Cliffdale, west of Durban.

He started his career in professional football at Lamontville Golden Arrows. Ntuli made over 200 appearances in the PSL and scored 73 goals.

Meanwhile, Ntuli’s father, Thulani says his son’s love for football started at the age of 9. He also offered words of comfort for Ntuli’s teammates.

“I am here to strengthen the supporters and the players of AmaZulu. Be strong, be strong. We have lost a warrior, a lion. I am here to say to my son, that you have made me proud, you have worked hard for us – your family. Bonginkosi you have been a blessing. May you rest in peace.”

In a moving tribute, AmaZulu defender, Ramahlwe Mphahlele has described Ntuli as a unifier in the team. Mphahlele says Ntuli did not want them to know that he was suffering.

“We are in the semi-finals of the Carling Black Label, just two games away from winning. And when we do win it, I’m not saying if, coz we’re gonna win it for uBongi, gents let’s take it to Cato Ridge to uBongi. One thing about uBongi, didn’t want us to know that he was suffering. He came to our games as if everything was okay but we knew that he’s suffering. He never wanted us to know. Rest in peace, my brother!”

Ntuli’s friends have described him as a kind and jovial man who had big dreams. Speaking on behalf of his friends Ayanda Jali said; “Bongi was like a brother to me.

You would swear that we were siblings. I was always with Bongi wherever he went. I see people’s messages trying to console me. This will take a long time to accept. I don’t know how I will survive without this man.”

AmaZulu FC supporters Remember Buthelezi and Luyanda Mbuyazi say: “From when he started working with us he faced some hardships but we will remember him for his commitment and dedication. As supporters, we knew if got into the match 80 minutes into the game, he would go in and score goals. He would change our fate.”

Amazulu FC led by their President Sandile Zungu have paid their tributes at the home of their fallen star Bongi Ntuli. The forward died of cancer following a short battle with it. The striker had 75 goals in 281 #PSL appearances. He turned pro at Golden Arrows in 2012. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/1oA46HagIn — Vusi Khumalo (@djvuslo) November 7, 2023



Supporters remember Ntuli: