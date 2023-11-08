Two siblings in court for alleged murder of Alex matric learner

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Two siblings appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a grade 12 learner, Tshepo Zungu.

The Realogile High School pupil was stabbed five times and his ribs broken during an altercation last month.

The matter was postponed to 4th December for the postmortem result and investigations to be concluded.

The siblings face various charges including that of murder. They made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Zungu was described as an intelligent young man with high ambitions of one-day joining law enforcement.

“We had plans for after matric – now he’s gone,” says friend Khodani.

Zungu died last month when an altercation between him and the siblings Vusi and Sphesihle Maluleke turned violent, leaving the grade 12 learner stabbed multiple times.