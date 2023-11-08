‘Premier Bushy Maape returns to office next week’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

North West Premier Bushy Maape will be back in office next week. This after he went on sick leave in June after minor orthopedic surgery.

The MEC for Local government Nono Maloyi was sworn in as the Acting Premier.

Spokesperson for the office of the Premier, Sello Tatai, says Maape has been cleared to resume duty.

“Premier Maape has since advised that he has sufficiently recovered and is [ready] to resume his duties with effect from next week Monday. His program and engagement with stakeholders will be communicated in due course.”

“Acting Premier Nono Maloyi would like to take this opportunity to thank colleagues in the North West and executive counsel with all stakeholders for their support and well wishes during Premier Maape’s recovery,” says Tatai.

In August, the African National Congress Youth League in the North West Province called for the early retirement of Maape.

The League says the premier’s office needs to function properly to ensure service delivery to residents of the province.

The video below reports more on the story: