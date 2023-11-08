Defence to continue poking holes in Sgt Mogane’s testimony

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The defence is expected to continue poking holes in the testimony given by Senzo Meyiwa murder investigating officer, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane.

Mogane is testifying in the trial within a trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on events that transpired following the arrest of accused 1 and 2 in 2020.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana captain who was shot dead in 2014.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of pointing out and confession statements allegedly made by accused 1 and 2.

Defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu maintains that Ntanzi was assaulted, suffocated, and electrocuted by some police officers.

Sergeant Mogane has denied the allegations.

