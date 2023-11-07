Court orders witness to disclose more info amid torture allegations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The police officer who booked out accused 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial out for 18 hours on the day before he made his first confession at Moroka Police Station has been asked to disclose the other cases he says he had to investigate in Alberton.

According to Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane, this was the reason why Bongani Ntanzi had spent so many hours with them before he was booked back into the holding cells at a police station in Pretoria at 2h30 on June 19, 2020.

Mogane had initially told the court that he could not disclose the cases he had to probe.

Judge: Not all of them? Mogane: Yeah, not all of them, but one of them. Judge: Why not? Mogane: Some of them are sub judice.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) November 7, 2023

“I am going to make an order that you disclose all the other cases. But you must do so in the form of a note which should be shared with all the counsel, who may not disclose that information,” says Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

Ntanzi, who was arrested on June 16, 2020, was booked out on the morning of the 18th as police sought to confirm whether he indeed was at work on the day the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was murdered.

According to Mogane, once the HR records at Ntanzi’s then workplace in Westonaria had confirmed that he was not at work on the day, they drove to Alberton with him to investigate other cases he was not in a position to divulge openly in court.

Mogane says he and his colleague, the late Sergeant Steven Mabena, did not take Ntanzi back to the Moot Police Station from Westonaria before going to Alberton because he would be bored in the police cells and didn’t seem to mind driving around them.

Mogane: What I mean is that Ntanzi never shared a cell with others. He was alone in his cell. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) November 7, 2023

He has denied the accused was tortured and coerced into signing the confession statements the following day at the Moroka Police Station.

In line with MOgane’s testimony that he explained the accused’s rights in English, isiZulu and Setswana, Mngomezuu asks Mogane to interpret one of the paragraphs on the SAP 14 form, which he struggles to, saying when he did so, he was mixing languages. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) November 7, 2023

Under cross-examination yesterday, Mogane maintained that after HR records at the mine had contradicted Ntanzi’s version that he was at the mine on the day Meyiwa was murdered, he volunteered to tell the truth.

“Ntate Mngomezulu, I would like to ask that your client tell you the truth and not speak lies. After we left the mine, after we got information that he was not there, we parked on the side of the road and he asked to speak to (Bongani) Gininda and Gininda had to come into our car. Gininda asked what was wrong. He said since they deny I was at work, I would like to tell the truth,” explained Mogane.

“He read him his rights and when he started talking Brig Gininda stopped him and told him since he was the lead investigator in the case he would get someone neutral to take down the statement. When we parted, he asked him if he was satisfied he said he was.”

The trial continues.

