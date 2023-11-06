ICOSA terminates Jeffrey Donson’s membership

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Independent Civics Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) has terminated the membership of its leader, Jeffrey Donson, with immediate effect.

Donson and his son, Vlancio, were suspended on charges of misconduct and bringing the political party into disrepute last month.

Donson Senior is the current Mayor of Kannaland, while his son is the Deputy Mayor of Oudtshoorn.

In a statement, ICOSA says Donson had breached their constitution by starting another political party, ATAP, or All Things Are Possible Organisation.

It also says that, to date, Donson has never responded to the charges against him following his suspension.

The ICOSA membership of Donson’s two sons and another member was also terminated.