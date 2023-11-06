Suspects in Phala Phala farm theft to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Two suspects arrested in connection with the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm will appear in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

The two will be charged with housebreaking and theft.

One suspect was arrested in Rustenburg on Sunday while the second suspect was apprehended in Bela Bela on Monday.

President Ramaphosa addresses questions around Phala Phala farm case:

In August, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has detailed how the $580 000 ended up at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm on Christmas Day in 2019.

Briefing Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, he said the information and evidence collected by the Bank’s Financial Surveillance Department revealed that the money was used as a guarantee to secure buffalos.

The foreign currency was received by Acting Manager of the Phala Phala Lodge Sylvester Ndlovu from Sudanese businessman and buyer, Hazim Mustafa.

Kganyago says the investigators revealed that Ramaphosa earlier had a discussion with Phala Phala Wild Life farm manager Hendrik von Wielligh, indicating that he wanted certain lower quality buffalo in Camp Six to be sold.

“On the 25th of December 2019, Mr Hazim arrived at the Phala Phala farm and on Mr Hazim’s version, he identified 20 buffalos that he was happy with. Mr (Sylvester) Ndlovu advised him that the price per buffalo was R 400 000. Mr Hasim considered the amount to be reasonable. In order to secure the 20 buffalos that he was interested in, he gave $580 000 to Mr Ndlovu. On Mr Hazim’s version, he gave the $580 000 as security deposit. It would be used as payment for the buffalos only once he has secured and relate that information to Phala Phala Wildlife.”

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka clears Ramaphosa on Phala Phala matter: