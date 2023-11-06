Integrated Resource Plan on track: Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the government’s Integrated Resource Plan is on track and ready for implementation at the end of the month.

The plan is aimed at reducing blackouts to lower stages. The plan speaks to multiple sources of energy and their cost.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Sunday, Ramokgopa said he believed the plan would alleviate the country’s energy crisis.

“It’s been under review and one of the things that we thought is necessary is that it’s important that there is a very robust intense conversation internally in government so that when Minister Mantashe places the document there is a convergence in government on the configuration of the mix of the energy sources, what delayed it was the amount of robust consultation and we got it from him that by the end of November, the IRP 2023 should be out.

Min. Ramokgopa optimistic power grid will stabilise this week: