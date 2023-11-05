Pandor to make weigh in on ongoing crisis in Israel-Palestine

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

International Relations Minister, Naledi Pandor will make a statement in the National Assembly this week on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Israel-Palestine war.

While Deputy President Paul Mashatile will also answer oral questions later in the week in the House .

The National Assembly will also honour the memory of the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founding President Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Meanwhile, Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has condemned the United States for supplying arms to Israel, in the Israel-Hamas war.

On Fruday, he joined Pro-Palestine supporters who are demanding a boycott of the AGOA forum. The protesters say America funds conflicts around the world such as the war in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia war, where thousands of civilians have been killed.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Vavi has also raised serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip.

“Thousands of people have been killed in Palestine, millions have been forced into exile. As we speak, the American government is conducting one of the worst genocide you could ever imagine and that we’ve witnessed in our lifetime. More than 500 to 600 in some instances get killed. 75% of those who are killed are women and children. They are innocent, they are being bombed. So, today we are protesting against the American regime sponsoring that genocide,”says Vavi.