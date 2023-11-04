Vavi condemns US for supplying arms to Israel in the Israel-Hamas war

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ (SAFTU) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has condemned the United States for supplying arms to Israel, in the Israel-Hamas war.

He has joined Pro-Palestine supporters who are demanding a boycott of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The AGOA forum is under way in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The protesters say America funds conflicts around the world, such as the war in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia war, where thousands of civilians have been killed.

20th AGOA Forum | Demonstrations against atrocities in the Middle East:

Vavi has also raised serious concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. He says America is responsible for the worst genocide in history.

“Thousands of people have been killed in Palestine, millions have been forced into exile. As we speak, the American government is conducting one of the worst genocides you could ever imagine and that we’ve witnessed in our lifetime. In some instances, more than 500 to 600 in some instances get killed. 75% of those who are killed are women and children; they are innocent; they are being bombed so today we are protesting against the American regime sponsoring that genocide.”

20th AGOA Forum | SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi joins Pro-Palestine march outside forum: