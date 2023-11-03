‘Sexual crimes against children should be punished by death penalty’

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Civil society organisation, Not In My Name SA is calling for capital punishment for sexual crimes committed against children. This was in reaction to the 8400 years sentence handed down to Mario Guisti, a Free State based IT professional who was on trial for rape, human trafficking and creating child pornography.

According to the Free State police, Guisti lured boys between the ages of eight and 10 with computer games and then molested them. Not In My Name SA’s Secretary-General Themba Masango, said a death penalty would be more appropriate.

“That number 8400 years sounds so unrealistic, how many lifetimes must one live, in order to finish that? Which goes to the fact that we’ve been saying that with such cases, we should actually consider specifically the death penalty. For such crimes, when it’s a slam dunk case, when it’s a clear case that they have somebody who has decisively made this a life point, they’re actually killing the next generation of our country. These people should not be welcome into society.”