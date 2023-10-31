Pakistan’s victory over Bangladesh keeps Semifinal hopes alive

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A fine all-round performance saw Pakistan over the line in a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India on Tuesday afternoon.

The win keeps Pakistan alive in the race for the semifinals.

Bangladesh, who opted to bat first, were rocked by the Pakistan pace attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Junior claimed three wickets each, while Haris Rauf took two.

Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 204 runs in 45 overs.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique then gave Pakistan a strong start with the bat in the run-chase.

The pair put on 128 runs between them.

Shafique was eventually caught by Hasan Miraj for 68 off 69 balls.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were dismissed after scoring 9 runs off 16 balls and 81 off 74 respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 26 and Iftikhar Ahmed on 17 to complete Pakistan’s chase in the third over for 32.