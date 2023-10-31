Tshwane Health warns against unauthorised food safety inspections

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Tshwane Health Department in Gauteng has cautioned against unauthorised food safety inspections. The department says it has noted increased efforts to conduct food safety inspections by different role players.

A number of community and political organisations have recently raided spaza shops and other retailers to remove expired food from the shelves, following the deaths of children who fell ill after allegedly eating poisonous or expired food bought from spaza shops.

“All spaza shops must be registered”: Dr Aaron Motsoaledi

Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx says food inspections are highly regulated and must be carried out by experienced and trained environmental health practitioners employed by municipalities.

“I would like to reiterate that compliance with health regulations when it comes to food safety is critically important and is for the protection of the public. EHPs, as public officials, should be allowed to undertake their inspections without interference. Members of the community are encouraged to report any suspicious food to the MHS office at the Sammy Marks Building in Pretoria for immediate action.”