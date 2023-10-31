eThekwini municipality reopens 22 beaches, one remains closed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The eThekwini Municipality says 22 of the City beaches have been reopened except for one.

The province was hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms two weeks ago, which washed debris into the sea and prompted the city to close all beaches – due to murky waters filled with logs and other unsafe objects caused by the heavy rains.

Shark nets at most beaches were also damaged, making beaches unsafe to use.

As the festive season approaches, the city has announced the reopening of its beaches.

A spokesperson for the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, Gugu Sisilana says, “Twenty-two of the city beaches are open and safe for swimming. Only Warner Beach in the south remains closed. All beaches were recently closed after the Natal Sharks Board advised the city to do so. This was because of murky water full of logs and unsafe objects following recent heavy rains. The downpour caused shark nets at most beaches to break, making beaches unsafe for bathing.”

Durban beaches re-open: Nonhlakanipho Magwaza updates

Last year the tourism industry was hardest hit when the city’s beaches closed due to high E. coli levels.

The city also conducts weekly joint water quality tests with independent laboratories to enable credible comparisons of E. coli test results.

Adopt-A-River, a non-profit organisation that frequently tests water quality at Durban beaches says heavy rains contribute to an increase in E. coli levels in the water.

Adopt-A-River spokesperson, Azile Mpukwana says, “The levels of E-coli are increasing looking at the weather conditions we’ve been having we’ve been having heavy rains in the past few days so it is highly possible as much as we haven’t received the last weeks results that we tested with the municipality, but the one we did a few weeks back it showed that some of the beaches are clear and it’s safe to go and have fun there but some of the beaches the levels or E-coli are still very high.”

Meanwhile, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa says that not a single Durban beach received a Blue Flag status this year.