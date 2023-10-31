President Ramaphosa may travel to India to cheer on Proteas in final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa may travel to India next month if the Proteas make it to the final of the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

India is hosting the one-day international cricket tournament, where the South African men’s national cricket team is on a good run – winning 5 of their 6 matches so far.

The final game of the Cricket World Cup will be held in Mumbai on 19th November.

President Ramaphosa says he could visit to cheer on the Proteas if they make it all the way to the final.

Currently, South Africa are second in the table, after hosts India. They still have to win one more game to qualify for the semi-finals. And it’s not yet clear who they would face.

But they are one of the favorites in the ongoing World Cup, especially after they defeated Pakistan by 1 wicket in a nail-biting contest last week.

Analysts say they are one of the best-poised teams to make it to the finals, along with hosts India and New Zealand.

Former Proteas Captain Graeme Smith says India vs South Africa could be the dream World Cup final.

If South Africa do make it, it will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second visit to New Delhi this year.

He was here in September to participate in the G20 leaders’ summit. Just a month before that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit.

The two leaders discussed forging closer ties in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture, health, and defence.

The two nations share deep ties and are fellow members of the BRICS grouping which also includes China, Russia, and six other nations.

But fans here say if South Africa and India compete in the World Cup finals – an epic sports rivalry will be on display.

South Africa has won 3 out of 5 matches against India in World Cup tournaments which may not be a comforting statistic for Indian fans.

But it’s one that may inspire the Proteas if they face off against India in the finals with President Ramaphosa in attendance. -Reporting by Ishan Garg in New Delhi.