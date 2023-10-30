Minister Motshekga assures sound measures against exam paper leaks

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2023 National Senior Certificate examinations have kicked off with English being the first exam paper to be written. Nearly one million full and part-time candidates are registered to write the examinations across nearly 7 000 designated centres across the country.

Nearly a million candidates are registered to write the examination in comparison with 855 607 who wrote in 2022. Among them are learners from the Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation who are confident about sitting for the exams.

“We had study groups with my friends, so we went to the civic centre. 2 Very nervous but it’s English it is not a difficult paper. But it was very cold I wasn’t expecting this I studied a lot, but it was the World Cup, so it was very distracting. The weather changing kind of made it difficult to stay up and study at night during the weekend,” say some of the learners.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga conducted an oversight visit at Rhodesfield Engineering School of Specialisation in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning.

Over the years, the leaking of exam papers has rocked the department putting at risk the credibility of the certificate.

Minister Motshekga says the department has sound plans and measures in place. This includes the enhancement of security to prevent leaks by roping in the State Security Agency.

“The last time we leaked was in 2020 and it happened here in Gauteng at a warehouse where one of the printers or people who worked for the printing house leaked the paper. And that is why we brought state security for vetting because that’s where we got the problem. We brought people from state security for vetting even of people who are in pruning and warehouses. Last year’s problem in Mpumalanga was not a leak, it was mischief by an educator.”

A daily reporting system is used to monitor the exams.

“But what we do as a system, daily we get reports if there are learners who came without ID, came for the wrong papers. There will be those techniques that we have to deal with daily and daily I get reports, the MEC gets reports on what could have happened and those are usually the difficulties we find,” adds the Minister.

Gauteng

In Gauteng, a total of 191 181 candidates will be writing this year’s exams. Education MEC Matome Chiloane says no major glitches were reported in the province.

“Logistically everything is going correctly we have not had any glitches until now. we have not had any communication, so everything is going according to plan. Learners are ready we prepared them very well and we are confident our kids will do well.”

Western Cape

The matric exams in the Western Cape got underway without incident. Nearly 77 000 candidates are sitting for the National Senior Certificate exams.

Provincial Education Minister, David Maynier says, “No disruptions have been reported today, and we are pleased that the public has heeded our call to make our matrics the VIPs of our province for the next few weeks. We hope that this positive start will set the tone for the entire exam session. I wish all of our matrics, teachers, schools and officials the very best for the rest of the exams.”

Limpopo

Limpopo’s education department is optimistic that it will improve the matric pass rate. MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya believes that the province will attain a pass rate of over 80%. Last year, there was a decline from 76 to 72%.

Lerule-Ramakhanya says over 94 000 candidates have registered to write the exams in the province.

“We are ready. I want to say we have made sure that our candidates have signed the pledge just to make sure they know what is expected and what is not expected. We are just here at Texilla but we are saying to the whole of Limpopo all our schools are ready.”

Eastern Cape

More than 90 000 Eastern Cape matriculants sat for their first National Senior Certificate final examination today. Some learners say they have come well prepared for the English Paper One exam. Others say time management was a problem.

The Eastern Cape is aiming for an 80% pass rate. Education spokesperson in the province, Vuyiseka Mboxela says, “What I know is that if the first day of examination goes smoothly there can be no other challenges that we can be facing in the next following days that we can’t handle because this is a big cohort, it’s 98 000, all learners were writing today, and two days after that they will write segmented according to their own streams.”

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer says the province is aiming for at least, an 85 percent matric pass rate this year. This would be two percent up from last year’s matric pass rate. Frazer and Basic Education Deputy Minister – Reginah Mhaule – visited several schools in Durban to monitor the start of the National Senior Certificate exams.

More than 193 000 full-time and part-time candidates will sit for their matric exams in KZN. These exams started just days after 42 schools in the province were damaged by heavy rains and strong winds that wreaked havoc. Eight of the schools are secondary schools in the uMkhanyakude district.

Free State

Free State MEC of Education Makalo Mohale says he is confident the preparations for this year’s exams will once again put the province at the number one spot in the national matric pass rate.

Mohale, who visited matric learners in Winburg, says the province has earned the number one crown for the past four consecutive years. He says the class of 2022 attained an 88.5% pass rate which was an improvement of over 2 percentage points from the past year.

“So we are entering this exam session well aware and well prepared to include those learners that had some difficulties in various subjects. We have had the support of the private sector, especially for those subjects that required more attention maths, physics as well and accounting. We have had many project care sector groups that have helped sponsor and sponsor intervention programmes that have also paid for the special events intervention. Some cooperate have also sponsored some of the equipment.”

-Additional reporting by Ishmael Modiba; Fanele Mhlongo