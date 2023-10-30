Alleged bogus doctor apprehended at Helen Joseph Hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

An alleged bogus social media doctor has been apprehended at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg by security personnel.

Gauteng’s Department of Health says the doctor was caught yesterday evening, disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

He had entered the same facility under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor.

The bogus doctor has appeared frequently on social media sites, claiming to be a doctor and dispensing medical advice.

MEDIA STATEMENT || HELEN JOSEPH HOSPITAL SECURITY APPREHENDS THE BOGUS DOCTOR (MATTHEW LANI) pic.twitter.com/mZ3zYFvgtk — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) October 29, 2023

Previously, the Wits School of Medicine said it had no record of him graduating there.

Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba says that immediately after being apprehended, he requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window.

“When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again. The police were immediately called.”

The man has since been handed over to the police.

SABC News is awaiting confirmation of the arrest by police and his subsequent appearance in court.