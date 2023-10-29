Loyiso Nkohla’s alleged killer to appear in court on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A 38-year-old man, linked to the murder of the former Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement leader, Loyiso Nkohla, is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani says the suspect was arrested on Friday following a detailed investigation.

Nkohla was at the forefront of the so-called ‘poo’ protests across Cape Town a few years ago.

He was gunned down at the Philippi Railway Station in April.

Nkohla had been attending a meeting to discuss ways of clearing Metrorail’s Central Line where people had erected shacks.

The accused faces a charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

