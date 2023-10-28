Capetonians march in solidarity with Palestine

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Capetonians took to the streets to protest in support of Palestine and its people.

The protest, similar to those in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom, is being organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

This, as humanitarian organisations have reported that they are struggling to contact their teams in Gaza. It comes after communication networks were cut-off, following Israel’s air strikes in the territory overnight.

Capetonians have called on government to show support by taking decisive action.

“My heart has been broken for years but more so the past few weeks, seeing images and footage coming out of Palestine, feeling emotional just speaking about it. We need to show support by providing them with aid. The SA government must immediately ask for cessation of attacks on ordinary people and civilians of Gaza by the Zionist regime, also open of boarders to allow humanitarian aid to pass through.”

UNICEF South Africa’s Chief of Communications, Toby Fricker who is currently in Amman, Jordan, shares more on humanitarian aid issue for Gaza: