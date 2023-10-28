Inclement weather warning for KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in KwaZulu-Natal has warned residents of the province about the heavy rainfalls that are expected throughout the day.

Currently there is heavy thunder, lightning and rain in Durban central.

CoGTA spokesperson Sboniso Mngadi says residents around Drakensberg in Sani Pass may expect a cold front accompanied by light snow.

Mngadi says disaster management teams have been activated across the province.

“The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, we would like to warn the public about the rains that are expected in different parts of the province. According to the alerts that we have received from the South African Weather Services, our province will receive more rains in different parts and there’s also a cold front. Those in the Drakensberg mountains and the Sani Pass areas along the N3, they may expect a snowfall that is predicted around those areas during this weekend. We have activated our disaster management centres.”