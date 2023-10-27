Boks intend to prevent New Zealand from dictating play

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The busy city streets of Paris are offering little indication that one of the most intriguing Rugby World Cup finals is just a day away. South Africa and New Zealand are preparing to put on a rugby masterclass in the city of lights tomorrow evening.

In terms of the evolution of the game, the two sides aim to enlighten the world on how the game can be played.

The Boks intend to prevent their opponents from dictating play.

Bok prop Steven Kitshoff has laid out the plan, “Rassie and Jacques had a meeting on Monday where they announced who was playing. They said it was going to come down to the forwards and the way we pitch up, giving a platform to the backs to show the magic and X-factor.”

“We all know the brand and style the All Blacks play with and how dynamic they can be but for us, it’s about our work rate, the physicality, the lineout, maul. For us we have got the opportunity to play 40-45 minutes, it’s about absolutely emptying the tank and giving absolutely everything to make sure you leave nothing out there,” he adds.

SABC News Reporter Simon Burke and video journalist Themba Ntshobodi speak to South Africans in Paris about tomorrow’s match: