McDonald’s is giving murderers food: Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for a boycott of all products from Israel and has called on American born franchise, McDonald’s South Africa to distance itself from the actions of the global business.

This, after McDonald’s in Israel said it would provide soldiers in the country with free meals amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

CIC Julius Malema Leads Picket In Solidarity With Palestine At Israeli Embassy. https://t.co/NqePrhtTNj — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 23, 2023

However, the US burger giant’s franchises in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Turkey issued statements disassociating themselves from the Israeli franchise.

Addressing supporters and members at the march calling for the closure of the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria, Malema gave the franchise in South Africa until the end of the month to distance itself from the incident.

“Comrades, call to action. McDonald’s is giving the soldiers of Israel food in Israel. We want McDonald’s South Africa to distance itself from what is happening in Israel. They’ve got until the end of this month to issue a statement distancing themselves from what McDonald’s is doing, giving murderers food to murder women and children.”

Malema also called for similar action from South African food chain, Woolworths. The party joins years-long calls for Woolworths to stop sourcing products from Israel.

However, the franchise has previously stated that it has no political affiliations.

Malema, gave Woolworths this ultimatum…

“Woolworths has got a responsibility by end of this month to remove every product from their shelves that comes from Israel. If they don’t remove products from Israel, we’ll go and remove them ourselves. We don’t want any product of Israel sold here in South Africa. We don’t want the food from people who have blood of innocent people on their hands.”