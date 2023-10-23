Judges Matter condemns Malema’s comments on magistrate

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The judiciary accountability organisation Judges Matter, has condemned the comments of the Member of Parliament and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, accusing Magistrate Twannie Olivier of corruption and incompetence.

The organisation says that Malema’s allegations are without any substantiation.

Malema’s criticism relates to Olivier’s ruling against his bid to have his 2018- firearm discharge case dismissed.

The organisation’s research and advocacy officer Mbekezeli Benjamin says Malema’s comments are a threat to judicial independence.

“We’re utterly shocked, and absolutely disappointed by Mr Malema’s comments. The court hearing had adjourned by that time, and he went outside to address hundreds of his supporters- accusing the magistrate of being corrupt, of having received calls from politician- and of not knowing her job. That is completely out of line. In fact he should retract, and apologise for those comments. Because those comments are designed to undermine the magistrate and the judiciary as an institution,” explains Benjamin.

Last week, the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape dismissed the application of Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman to have the charges against them dropped.

In handing down judgment, the Magistrate said the absence of eyewitnesses did not take way the seriousness of the offence.

