Police officers, businessman to appear in court for alleged graft

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Three police officers and a businessman are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

They were arrested after allegedly receiving a R580 000 bribe from a complainant to avoid arrest.

The suspects had initially solicited R1 million from the woman and threatened to arrest her son.

It is alleged that the three officers went to the complainant’s residence to enquire about her passport and the alleged fraudulent stamps.

The Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale says all four suspects are facing corruption charges.

“The four, two members from the Silverton K9, a member from Crime Intelligence and a businessman are reported to have participated in corrupt activities when they solicited gratification to the tune of R580 000, hence the arrest of the four suspects yesterday.”