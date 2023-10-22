Golf Society raises funds for breast cancer survivors in the E Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The East London-based golf society has joined hands in partnership with a clinical pathology services company to raise funds to assist breast cancer survivors in the Eastern Cape province.

The initiative is part of promoting women’s health and commemorating Breast Cancer Month.

Every year, breast cancer kills more than 500 000 women around the world.

In resource-poor countries, a majority of women with breast cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage of breast cancer, resulting in low survival rates. It is also the most common cancer among women in South Africa accounting for 22.6% of all female cancers and 16% of cancer deaths among women.

President of Uhuru Golf Society, Luvuyo Mabombo says, “We got one of our social responsibilities being health – got the foundation that we support every year, and the proceeds of today will go towards that foundation.”

The aim of this initiative is also to make breast cancer treatment accessible to underprivileged communities.

Pathcare’s Dr Zipho Mafika says, “We want to take the diagnostics into the door steps who are most vulnerable and this campaign will be able to facilitate in terms of bridging that gap between access to healthcare and people that may be beneficiaries of this service.”

Sticking to prescribed treatment is key for the management of breast cancer disease. Cancer survivor Mili Dondashe explains, “You have to adhere to the treatment. There is no shortcut, you must deal with the process. There is no shortcut – don’t go to a witch doctor it does not work and I have seen people who stopped the treatment and went to witch doctors and they are six feet underground.”

The Golf Society has called on private companies to come on board and support the cause.