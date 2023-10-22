Ramaphosa urges global support for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peaceSA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for greater international action to revive the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Ramaphosa calls on the international community to support the resumption of the peace process during his visit to Egypt for the Cairo Summit for Peace.

He stresses the importance of a two-state solution and calls for arms to stop flowing and for hostages to return.

President Ramaphosa decries the escalation of the conflict by those arming either of the warring parties and calls on state actors to immediately stop the provision of weapons as it undermines the promise of peace.

“The fighting must end. Israel must stop its siege and shelling of Gaza. Hamas must stop launching rockets into Israel. Hostages must be returned. We must discourage any action that fuels this conflict and threatens to engulf the entire region. Humanitarian corridors must be opened to alleviate human suffering,” says President Ramaphosa.

The South African President also calls for an end to the conflict, the return of hostages and the opening of humanitarian corridors to alleviate the suffering of the people.