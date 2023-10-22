Rolling blackouts remain suspended

Reading Time: < 1 minutes
Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will remain suspended until Tuesday. This is due to continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves which have fully recovered.
Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm to 5am on Wednesday.
Thereafter stage 1 loadshedding will continue from 4pm to 5am on Thursday.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.
Sunday, 22 October 2023:
Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, loadsheding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00.
Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented on Tuesday from…
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 22, 2023