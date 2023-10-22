Rolling blackouts remain suspended

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will remain suspended until Tuesday. This is due to continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves which have fully recovered.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm to 5am on Wednesday.

Thereafter stage 1 loadshedding will continue from 4pm to 5am on Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

