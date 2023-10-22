sabc-plus-logo

Rolling blackouts remain suspended

  FILE PHOTO: Cooling towers at a coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom in Duhva, South Africa, February 18, 2020.
  • Image Credits :
  • FILE PHOTO: Cooling towers are pictured at a coal-based power station owned by Eskom in Duhva
Eskom has announced that rolling blackouts will remain suspended until Tuesday. This is due to continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves which have fully recovered.

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm to 5am on Wednesday.

Thereafter stage 1 loadshedding will continue from 4pm to 5am on Thursday.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokoena says the pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

