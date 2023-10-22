Four family members dead in the Vaal River boat accident

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Four family members including a three-year-old child and a pregnant woman have died after the boat they were in capsized in the Vaal River.

Six survivors have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Police say ten family members were celebrating a birthday during the boat ride yesterday when it overturned in the water.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says they have opened an inquest docket.

“While inside the river, the boat allegedly capsized. People who witnessed the incident went to rescue the victims, but unfortunately, four of the family members passed away, including a three-year-old child and a pregnant woman,” say Masondo.