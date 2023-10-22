Magistrate Vivian Cronje back on witness stand in the Meyiwa trial

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The cross-examination of Magistrate Vivian Cronje by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial within a trial is expected to continue when the case resumes in the High Court in Pretoria tomorrow.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the soccer star at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Vosloorus east of Johannesburg.

On Friday, the court ruled that the recording of an alleged confession of accused number two – Bongani Ntanzi – was done without his consent and in violation of his Constitutional rights.

And should not be admitted as evidence in court.

Judge Ratha Mokgoathleng said, “If this court allowed such an outrageous flouting of accused two’s Constitutional rights, it would not be in the interest of justice to do so. Because accused 2 would then be continuously subjected to a trial unfairly. This court rules that the audio recording, should not form part of these proceedings,” adds Mokgoathleng.

The video below discusses the court proceedings: