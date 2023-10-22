Chiloane to lead matric examination pledge signing ceremony

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is to lead a matric examination pledge signing ceremony at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Johannesburg tomorrow.

This comes as matriculants prepare to sit for their National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination.

Last year, the Department of Basic Education launched an investigation following allegations of exam cheating involving more than 1000 learners from six provinces.

This after pupils allegedly paid teachers R1 500 to join a WhatsApp group where answers were posted during exams.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says, “The 2023 NSC examination is set to begin on Monday, 30 October 2023. Now, all qualifying candidates are required to sign a pledge as an indication of their commitment and compliance with the NSC Examination Code of Conduct. This will indicate that they will not be cheating or transgressing the rules of the examination accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape says it is hoping for an incident-free matric examination period.

Education MEC Fundile Gade says they have all the necessary measures in place to curb irregularities.

The video below is reporting more on the story: