US State Dept issues caution alert amid Middle East conflict

The US State Department has issued a worldwide caution alert to American citizens due to rising tensions in the Middle East, triggered by the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The alert reads that due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the State Department is advising Americans overseas to exercise increased caution.

It urges Americans to stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, to enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme in order to receive alerts and make it easier to be located during an emergency and to follow the State Department’s social media platforms.

Protests have broken out against Israel and the United States, particularly in countries across the Middle East where Washington’s support of Israel has been denounced.