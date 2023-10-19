DA’s Breytenbach kicked out of NA for utterances over Gcaleka

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

DA Member of Parliament Glynnis Breytenbach was kicked out of the National Assembly after insinuating that Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s intimate relationship with former Director of Public Prosecutions Menzi Simelane made her to get speedy promotions when she was still a prosecutor.

Breytenbach was participating in the debate to recommend the appointment of Gcaleka to become the next Public Protector.

“She was involved in the Mdhluli matter and cannot be regarded as a success, since his conviction was on the basis on such water down charges that the murder of Mr Oupa Ramogibe remains unaccounted for to this day. His very cozy relationship and some say intimate relationship with her boss, the rather odious Menzi Simelani, led to speedy promotions and her very active role in support of the capture of the NPA. One cannot leave her role… You don’t have to like like…………..Point of order honorable member.”

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ordered Breytenbach to withdraw her comment but she refused and had to leave the House.

“Honorable member I see your order. I have just ruled that Honorable Breytenbach should withdraw her statement.

MAPISA-NQAKULA: Honourable Breytenbach could you please withdraw you statement. BREYTENBACH: I will not……….. MAPISA-NQAKULA: If you will not honourable Breytenbach, would you please leave the House.”

Debate below: