ActionSA wants answers over ICC payment for Women’s League conference

ActionSA is demanding answers on why the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre billed the eThekwini Municipality for the ANC Women’s League (ANVWL) conference in August.

The party held a protest in Durban. It claims it has evidence that eThekwini Municipality was meant to foot the bill for the conference. ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango says the party received a tip off that the municipality had planned to pay for close to R5 million for the conference under the pretext that the event was a Women’s Month event.

“That there was collaboration the ANC and the ICC management and the municipality to try and steal public funds. What has happened is that there was a MOU signed by the ICC management and the city under the event called Women’s Month launch, that never took place. That we are fully aware that invoiced by the ICC for about R4.7 million, although the MOU was stipulating that the city was prepared to pay about R5 million for that event.”

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has refuted the allegations by ActionSA.

The party’s provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo says the provincial ANC office paid for the conference logistics, while the ANC’s eThekwini region has an arrangement with the ICC to pay for the conference venue.

“We as the provincial office we covered all the costs of the conference of the Women’s League, but because the eThekwini region was the host region that had requested to host the conference, then they were going to sort the venue of the conference. What we know which Mncwango also knows and confirmed that there was no money paid by the city for the conference venue. The eThekwini region has told us that the bill that they were given by the ICC for the conference, they have made an arrangement they have paid one million.”