Heavy rains prompt eThekwini to close beaches

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The eThekwini Municipality has taken a decision to close all its city beaches until further notice.

This is due to murky water which is full of logs and other unsafe objects caused by the heavy rains. The City says as a result shark nets at most beaches have been damaged making beaches unsafe for the public to use.

EThekwini municipality communications manager Lindiwe Khuzwayo, “During this week’s heavy rain logs and other debris were washed which damaged shark nets and rendered beaches unsafe for swimming. All water activities are prohibited however residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require coming into contact with sea water.”

FILE video: Heavy rains in KZN: