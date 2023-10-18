“IPID director’s salary shouldn’t be determined by Police Minister”

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The remuneration of the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) should not be determined by the Police Minister.

This is one of the comments made at the oral public hearings of the IPID Amendment Bill, hosted by Parliament’s Police Committee.

The bill aims to strengthen the independence of the directorate, which includes the issue of the appointment of its executive director. The committee received 22 written submissions, 18 of which have indicated their willingness to take part in oral hearings.

A representative from the African Policing Civilian Oversight forum, Sean Tait says whoever decides on the salary, could impact independence.

“We don’t agree with changes to Section 23 for remuneration and salary to be determined by minister in consultation with Minister of Finance. We concerned it will undermine the independence of IPID, salaries and benefit should be on par with SAPS detectives.”